Four Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks and Sell to Under Age Individual- Seventeen Pass

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of covert compliance checks at local businesses, utilizing an underage individual.

The underage individual entered the businesses without identification and attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages.

During this covert compliance check operation, the Alcohol Enforcement Unit visited 21 businesses in St. Mary’s County. Seventeen of the stores were compliant, requiring identification from the underage individual and did not complete the sale. Four of the businesses were negligent in their responsibilities, did not ask for identification and sold alcoholic beverages to the underage person.

The non-compliant businesses and clerks who sold the alcoholic beverages to the underage person will receive summons to appear before the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Board for possible sanctions.

The 17 compliant businesses were: Green Turtle in California; Okada Japanese Steakhouse in California; Red Robin in California; Olive Garden in California; Texas Roadhouse in California; Longhorn Steakhouse in California; Applebee’s in California; Plaza Tolteca in California; Nicolletti’s Pizza in California; Asahi Japanese Steakhouse in California; Days Off Deli and Grill in Lexington Park; Plaza Azteca in Lexington Park; Pax River Ale House in Lexington Park; Sweet Bay Restaurant and Bar in Leonardtown; The Rex in Leonardtown; The Front Porch in Leonardtown and Brudergarten in Leonardtown.

The four establishments found in violation were: Outback Restaurant in California; Buffalo Wild Wings in Lexington Park; Old Town Pub in Leonardtown and Antoinette’s Garden in Leonardtown.