Trio From Lexington Park Arrested for Shoplifting at Prince Frederick Walmart

February 25, 2022

On February 20, 2022, Deputy Ashley from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress at the Prince Frederick Walmart located at 150 N Solomon’s Island Road in Prince Frederick.

Investigation revealed, Devonte Twain Harrod, 22, Haley Elizabeth Morris, 22, and Timothy Eugene Thomas, 26, all of Lexington Park, entered Walmart and placed stolen hygiene and clothing items into three separate backpacks and then exited the store. A total of 68 merchandise items were stolen totaling $708.35 in stolen property.

Morris, Harrod and Thomas were all charged with Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000 and Conspiracy to Commit Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

Devonte Twain Harrod, 22 of Great Mills

Haley Elizabeth Morris, 22 of Lexington Park

Timothy Eugene Thomas, 26 of Lexington Park

