St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Meet with Great Mills Residents to Discuss Crime and Crime Prevention

Sheriff Tim Cameron, command staff and district commanders of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office held a community meeting Tuesday evening with the residents of Heard’s Estates in Great Mills. Property crimes, violent crimes, enforcement actions and preventative measures were reviewed.

Residents were advised to keep their vehicles locked and to keep valuables out of sight to prevent motor vehicle burglaries. “Locking your doors is probably one of the biggest and easiest things to do,” said Lt. Eva Jones, District Commander. “Most often they’re going for the easier targets,” she said.

Gun violence was also discussed. Sheriff Cameron said, “We’re going to continue to run down these guns.” Lt. Shawn Moses, Assistant Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, reviewed the work of last summer’s Youth Gun Violence Task Force, which made 65 adult arrests in three months and seized 19 guns.

Sheriff Cameron said law enforcement alone will not solve the youth culture of gun violence. The community also needs to be involved in the lives of young people. “Where does the prevention come in? Community is substantial in that,” he said.

