Calvert Parks and Recreation to Hold Ribbon Cutting for Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park. The ceremony will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at 10455 Ward Road in Dunkirk. Citizens are invited to attend and enjoy the many amenities offered at the new park.

“We are ecstatic to celebrate this momentous occasion with our community,” said Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal. “Although this is merely the first phase of what we have planned for Ward Farm, we are excited to invite citizens to enjoy the current amenities and look forward to the many years of active and passive recreation opportunities this park will offer.”

The new park currently features multiple multi-use athletic fields, nature trails, paved pathways and a fishing pier. Future construction will add boardwalks overlooking ponds and wetlands, a nature/environmental center, picnic shelters, a disc golf course, playgrounds, camping space and more.

The Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park property was purchased by the county government in 2013 and the master plan for the park completed in 2015.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParksandRec on Instagram.