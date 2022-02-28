Police in Charles County Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Waldorf

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Patrol Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on St. Chares Parkway near St. Thomas Drive, in Waldorf, after observing a traffic violation.

Upon approaching the driver, officers detected an odor of burnt marijuana.

Further investigation revealed the driver had a fully loaded polymer “ghost gun” – meaning the gun did not have a serial number – with an extended magazine. In addition, officers recovered additional parts of another “ghost gun” and ammunition inside the vehicle. A small amount of marijuana was also recovered.

The driver, Aaron Ignatious Bowman, 21, of Waldorf, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm on a person, illegal transporting of a firearm, and other related charges.

On February 25, Bowman was released from the detention center by a district court commissioner after paying 10% of a $5,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

