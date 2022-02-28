Police Recover Loaded Firearm From Juvenile in Vehicle After Traffic Stop in La Plata

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Rosewick Road in La Plata after observing a traffic violation.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana.

Officers noted a passenger in the car was making furtive movements toward his waistband and appeared to be trying to conceal something. During the investigation, the passenger indicated he was in possession of a firearm. A fully loaded Polymer “ghost gun” – meaning the gun does not have a serial number–with an extended magazine was recovered from the passenger’s waistband. A computer check revealed the passenger is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The passenger, age 17, was arrested and charged as an adult with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm, illegal transporting of a firearm inside a vehicle, and other related charges.

The driver was issued several traffic citations.

On February 25, a judge released the juvenile on the condition he meets the requirements for electronic monitoring.

The investigation is continuing.

