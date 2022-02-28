Police in Charles County Recover Two Loaded Firearms from Passenger in Vehicle

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Aldermans Place when they observed a car drive through the lot and strike a parked vehicle.

Officers were able to stop the car as it attempted to leave the scene of the collision.

Upon further investigation, officers recovered two fully loaded firearms from a passenger who was in the striking vehicle – one was a fully loaded polymer 9mm “ghost gun” – meaning the gun did not have a serial number – with a loaded extended magazine and the other was a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which was reported stolen in another state.

Both guns were in the passenger’s waistband. A small amount of marijuana was also recovered.

The passenger, Chaun Darnell Walker, Jr., 21, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded firearm on a person, illegal transporting of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and other related charges.

The driver was issued traffic citations.

On February 25, a judge released Walker from the detention center on the condition he meets the requirements of electronic monitoring.

The investigation is continuing.

