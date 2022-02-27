Celebrating Spring with the Historic Sotterley Garden Guild’s Plant Sale

Spring is just around the corner and that means it’s time for a much-anticipated event – the annual Plant Sale sponsored by the Historic Sotterley Garden Guild! The sale will take place at Sotterley for two days only – it is your chance to buy plants lovingly nurtured by the Sotterley gardeners. Have questions about your plants? Members of the Garden Guild will be on hand with the answers and to share advice. The funds raised by this all-volunteer group of gardening enthusiasts are used to maintain the beautiful Colonial Revival Garden adjacent to the Sotterley Manor House.

A community Free Plant Exchange will run on Saturday only from 9 am to noon, or until the plants run out. Do you have too many plants, or some divisions or bulbs you want to share? You can exchange your plants for other annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, etc.

The popularity of this event continues to grow, and we invite you to revel in the wonders of springtime!

Historic Sotterley Garden Guild’s Plant Sale

Saturday April 23rd: 9:00 am – 2 pm

Sunday April 24th: Noon – 3 pm

