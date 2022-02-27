Calvert Marine Museum Welcomes New Employees

Development Office receives new leadership and coordinator

The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is delighted to welcome Bonnie Barrett as the new Director of Development and Jenny Liese as Events and Facilities Coordinator. Both positions are key components in sustaining the mission of the Calvert Marine Museum Society and the museum.

Bonnie Barrett joined CMM as the new Director of Development on January 24 and will be responsible for all fundraising efforts in collaboration with the Board of Governors. A Calvert County native, Bonnie has served for the past ten years as the Senior Vice President in charge of business development for Community Bank of the Chesapeake. She has a wide range of fundraising experience, having served on various local boards including Calvert Hospice, Calvert County School Foundation, the Friends of Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, and the Rotary Club of Prince Frederick, among others. She is also a longtime volunteer and very familiar with CMM programs and institutional history.

“A lot of my own family history is located right here in this museum” said Bonnie. “The folks that work behind the scenes making the museum come alive are the best I have ever seen. I learn something new every time I enter. What a treasure we all have here in our own back yard.”

Jenny Liese joined CMM in November as the new Events and Facilities Coordinator in charge of organizing the many facility rentals including weddings, company parties, vacation rentals, and more. Originally from Calvert County, Jenny moved back to Maryland seven years ago after living in Las Vegas for almost ten years. While in Vegas, Jenny gained event experience in multiple roles working for a live theater, running concerts, and setting up for weddings and various events.

“It’s amazing to see all that the Calvert Marine Museum has to offer and to be a part of the action” said Jenny. “From the museum’s rich history and storytelling, to the venue rental opportunities and impressive Waterside Concerts – the Calvert Marine Museum does a great job of enriching and bringing the community together.”