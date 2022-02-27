No Injuries Reported, Two Dogs Rescued After House Fire in Lexington Park

On Sunday, February 27, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Valley Lee responded to the 21400 block of Lynn Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported house on fire with animals trapped.

Crews from Bay District arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a 1-story residence.

Firefighters made entry and found an active fire in the kitchen. Crews rescued the two dogs, who both suffered smoke inhalation.

The fire was extinguished in under 5 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was requested for 1 adult, 3 children, and 2 dogs.

It is unknown if the fire is under investigation at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

