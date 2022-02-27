No Injuries Reported After Garage Fire in Leonardtown

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Hollywood and Valley Lee Responded to the 39300 block of Rikiga Lane in Clements, for the reported garage fire.

Seventh District Chief 5 arrived on the scene and found a two-story residence with smoke and fire showing from the attached garage. Chief 5 secured the garage door to contain the fire to the garage.

Leonardtown Engine 10 and Mechanicsville Engine 23 arrived on the scene and deployed two attack lines and extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes upon arrival.

Firefighters investigated further and found no extensions. Crews operated for approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

