Firefighters Respond to Commercial Fire Alarm at St. Mary’s Dental and Find Smoke Showing

On Sunday, February 27, 2022, at approximately 12:32 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to St. Mary’s Dental located at 28160 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the commercial fire alarm.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one-story commercial building with smoke showing. The assignment was then upgraded to a structure fire, alerting crews from Mechanicsville, Hughesville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, and Seventh District.

Firefighters made entry and found a furnace fire in the basement and extinguished it in under 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is not under investigation, and the scene was turned over to building management.

Personnel operated on the scene for approximately one hour and 10 minutes.