Prince George’s County Detectives Investigating Fatal Stabbing in Langley Park

Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 21 year-old man in Langley Park on Monday night. The identity of the man is being held pending notification to his family.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Tipsters will never have to give their name.

On Monday, February 21, 2022 at approximately 11:15 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 7300 block of 17th Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Once on scene, they discovered the man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the body. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Detectives are looking to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0008571.