St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cusic Retires After More Than 35 Years of Service

The men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office presented Lt. Kenneth Cusic #30 with his Final Salute on Friday, celebrating decades of service to the agency and to the public.

Lt. Cusic served at the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office for 36 years and four months. He retires on March 1.

Lt. Cusic began his career on Oct. 14, 1985 after graduating from the Prince George’s Police Academy and served in many capacities in the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office including the Patrol Division, the K-9 Unit, the Vice/Narcotics Division and as the first commander of the newly formed Administrative Division. Lt. Cusic also served as the Assistant Sheriff from 2002 to 2006.

“Lt. Cusic, from a grateful county and your brothers and sisters at the Sheriff’s Office, we wish you every happiness and good health in your well-deserved retirement,” Capt. David Yingling, Patrol Division Commander, told Lt. Cusic. “Also, thank you to Jane and your wonderful family for sharing him with us and the citizens of St. Mary’s County. This agency and county are a better place due to their sacrifices and your service,” Capt. Yingling said.

