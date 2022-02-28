Detectives Investigating 18-Year-Old Shot and Killed Near School in Landover

Detectives with our Homicide Unit are conducting an investigation into the fatal shooting of 18 year old Caron Simpkins of Washington, D.C. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Tipsters will never have to give their name.

On Monday, February 21, 2022 at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Nalley Terrace in Landover for a report of a shooting.

Once on scene, they discovered Simpkins on the ground near the John Carroll Elementary School with gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are looking to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case number 22-0008536.