La Plata Police Department Honors Latina Wilson During Black History Month

The La Plata Police Department Honors Local Community Difference Makers During #BlackHistoryMonth: LPPD honors Charles County Public School Vice Chairperson Ms. Latina Wilson.

Latina Wilson is a Gulf War veteran who retired from the U.S. Army after serving her nation for 20 years. She is active in the community and serves as president of the Port Tobacco River Conservancy, president of the Southern Maryland Alumni Chapter for the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, a member of the McConchie One-room School House committee and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Ms. Wilson also served many years as the education liaison for the Charles County Branch of the NAACP.

Ms. Wilson earned her Bachelor of Science in business from the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore. Currently, Ms. Wilson is serving as the Chairperson of the Charles County School Board.

Over the past several years, Ms. Wilson has assisted the La Plata Police by serving as a member of the agency’s hiring and promotional boards. LPPD salutes, Ms. Latina Wilson who is making a difference for all those who live, work, and visit Charles County.

