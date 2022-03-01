St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Investigating of Theft Suspect at California Target

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 3:19 p.m., the suspect loaded a cart with merchandise at the California Target store.

The suspect was then joined by a white male wearing a black face mask, black hoody and black pants, with tattoos on his hands. Both suspects then passed all points of sale with the cart when they were confronted by loss prevention staff. The suspects fled and were last seen leaving in a white Nissan.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy David Katulich at 301-475-4200, ext. 8175 or email [email protected] Case # 2952-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

