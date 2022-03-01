St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Major Diedrich Retires After More Than 33 Years of Service

Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Commissioners and judicial officials gave a fond farewell on Monday to Major Deborah Diedrich, Commander of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Major Diedrich served in the Corrections Division for 33 years and four months.

“This is a big occasion for us — bittersweet — but Deb is well deserving in this,” Major Michael Merican said. He called Major Diedrich a good friend and a great supervisor. “Compassion: She has done that with everyone in this jail. Deb treated everyone in here the same,” Major Merican said.

“I’m going to miss her. Her presence here was very real,” Sheriff Cameron said.

“Thank you all for a wonderful career,” Major Diedrich said. “The best thing in my career is all of you, my family, the best a girl could ever ask for.”

She offered advice for the audience. “Take care of each other. Great strength comes from unity,” she said.

“You’ve climbed the mountain. Now it’s time to enjoy the view,” Major Merican told her.

We congratulate you Major Diedrich for all of your accomplishments and leadership and wish you the very best in your retirement.

