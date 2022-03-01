Calvert County Begins Accepting Applications for Police Accountability Board

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces it will begin accepting applications for the Calvert County Police Accountability Board (CCPAB) and Calvert County Administrative Charging Committee (CCACC) as of Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. The BOCC enacted a resolution establishing the CCPAB and CCACC during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Through the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 – Police Discipline and Law Enforcement Programs and Procedures, which was enacted by the Maryland General Assembly on April 10, 2021, the BOCC is required to establish a Police Accountability Board and an Administrative Charging Committee. Citizens may view the adopted resolution online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PAB.

Calvert County Government is focused on attaining a balanced representation of diverse backgrounds and experiences to execute those powers and duties.



The BOCC will appoint nine members to serve three-year terms on the CCPAB, with a limit of six total years of service on the board. Members will consist of two retired sworn law officers who retired in good standing at least five years prior to appointment on the CCPAB; at least three members from minority populations in Calvert County; and one mental health practitioner. Once formed, the CCPAB will meet at least quarterly and provide an annual report to the BOCC on what should be done to improve matters of policing.

The CCACC will be comprised of five members, including the CCPAB chairperson or another CCPAB member designated by the chairperson will serve as a member of the CCACC. In addition, the CCPAB and the BOCC will each appoint two Calvert County civilians to serve three-year terms for no more than a total of six years of service on the CCACC. Prior to serving on the CCACC, members will receive training on matters relating to police procedures from the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission. The CCACC will meet at least monthly to review the findings of a law enforcement investigation to determine if it is appropriate to administratively charge a police officer who is the subject of investigation.

Those interested in serving may complete an online application form through the county government website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PAB. For questions, please contact the Department of Human Resources at 410-535-1600, ext. 2359.