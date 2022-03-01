Daylight Saving Time Begins March 13, Department of Emergency Services Reminder to Check Batteries

March 1, 2022

Time will spring forward one hour. Daylight saving time officially begins at 2 a.m., Sunday, March 13, 2022.

You lose an hour of sleep, but make sure to turn the clock ahead — spring forward — before heading to bed Saturday night to avoid the panic of a late rise. Don’t forget to change the clock on your stove, microwave and in your car. Also, change and or check your batteries in smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and emergency radios. Be sure to remind your friends, family, and neighbors to do the same.

For information on Emergency Preparedness from the Department of Emergency Services, visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared/.


