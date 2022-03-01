Maryland Governor Hogan, and Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman Release Statements on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement today regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

“I, most residents of Anne Arundel County, most citizens of the United States of America, and everyday people all across our planet are outraged and saddened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We want to help. We want to stop Vladimir Putin’s attacks.

In Anne Arundel County we are proud to be home to a large part of the defense on the other front in Putin’s war. Thousands of our residents are defending our country’s infrastructure and our institutions at Fort Meade, where much of the country’s cybersecurity forces are stationed.

Putin recently invaded a peace-seeking neighbor with tanks and bombers, but his digital warriors have been working to weaken American institutions for years through both propaganda and direct attacks.

I want to thank the men and women working at Fort Meade, at US Cyber Command, at National Security Agency, at Defense Information Systems Agency, and all the supporting businesses and agencies assisting with the defense right here in our county.

Russian social media trolls are hard at work trying to weaken our resolve to defend our institutions. They drive wedges where they see cracks. They support politicians who will fan their flames.

Do our soldiers a favor. Don’t spread their propaganda. Don’t let them dismantle our democracy. Speak up for Ukraine. Speak up for U.S. Defense. Speak up for the public institutions that we the people created, even when they’re not yet perfect.

And most importantly, be kind to your neighbors here at home – all your neighbors. That’s what holds us together.”



Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement:

“Putin’s attack on Ukraine is not just a barbarous military assault from a deranged autocrat, it is an attack on the right of sovereign nations and free people to choose their own destiny—all that America stands for in the world.

“This unprovoked aggression demands a unified and resolute response from America and our allies. Putin and Russia must face devastating consequences. If we fail to stand for freedom, Europe and the world will be a much darker and more dangerous place.

“The First Lady and I join Marylanders and Americans today in praying for the people of Ukraine.”



Governor Larry Hogan attended a special prayer service at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore City.

At the end of the service, the governor said: “I am proud to be here with all of you in this beautiful church, to try to address to you and speak in solidarity of all the people of Maryland that we stand with the brave, proud people of Ukraine. This has united the people of Maryland, America, and the world. Slava Ukraini.”

Additional Actions Against Russia. The governor has also directed state agencies to review any and all contracts, procurements, and holdings that may have ties to Russian entities.

Termination of Sister State Relationship. Over the weekend, the governor directed the Secretary of State to terminate Maryland’s sister state relationship with the Leningrad Region of Russia, which was first established in 1993. Read the official termination letter.

“We think it’s important to send a message to Russia every way that we can. We had a sister state relationship for 30 some years that was started by Governor Schaefer back in the 1990s, and we just terminated that. We sent a letter to Leningrad yesterday saying because of the incursion into Ukraine that we were no longer going to have that association. … It’s a symbol that the people of Maryland are united with the people of America and the world, standing up against Russia and standing with the people of Ukraine.”

On standing in solidarity with the Ukrainian community:

“Yesterday morning, I went to a Ukrainian Catholic church in the City of Baltimore … It was an incredible experience to let them know that all the people of our state were standing strong with them and to tell them how proud we were of the Ukrainian people, and President Zelensky, and the bravery that they’re showing and that we were standing in solidarity with them. It was moving. I was hugging people. There was a lot of tears and handshakes and ‘thank yous,’ and people are concerned about their loved ones who were in Ukraine. But I think that it did mean a lot to them to know that the people of America are there in support of them.”

