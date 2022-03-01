MDOT SHA Begins Maintenance Work on St. George’s Island Bridge

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform preventative maintenance on the MD 249 (Piney Point Road) bridge on St. George Island in St. Mary’s County beginning Tuesday, March 1.

Crews will work weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., until expected completion by late summer.

During work hours, crews will direct traffic with a flagging operation as needed. MDOT SHA contractor Covington Machine and Welding Inc. will be performing most of the work from an adjacent barge.

The two-lane bridge over St. George’s Creek was originally constructed in 1957. Preventative maintenance work includes extending the bridge’s protective jackets to reduce corrosion, encasing bracing connections, stabilizing and redistributing loads on the bridge, applying new grout and repairing the sidewalk.

Customers with questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or [email protected]

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on the road and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers.