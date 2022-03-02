St. Mary’s County Commissioners Appoint David Weiskopf Interim County Administrator

The Commissioners have appointed David Weiskopf as interim County Administrator. Weiskopf served as Deputy County Attorney from 2008-2017 and was appointed County Attorney in 2018. Recently, Weiskopf has been acting Co-County Administrator following a period of medical leave and the subsequent retirement of County Administrator Dr. Rebecca Bridgett. The appointment is effective Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

“It is a privilege and a pleasure to serve St. Mary’s County in this role, and I am looking forward to continuing the great work from the office of the County Administrator,” said David Weiskopf.

Commissioner President Randy Guy said, “David has done a great job in the role of acting Co-County Administrator, and it makes good sense to appoint him to this interim position. All of the Commissioners have great faith in his skills and abilities and look forward to continuing to work with him.”

