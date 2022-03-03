Calvert Library’s Mask Requirement Lifted

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) introduced new COVID-19 Community Levels on Friday, February 25, 2022. Their guidance now focuses on what prevention strategies are recommended county by county.

A number of nationwide factors play into the updated recommendations. There is a lower rate of hospital admissions. High quality masks are more widely available to those that need them. There are also more effective treatments to reduce severe outcomes from COVID and while Calvert is still somewhat challenged in obtaining these treatments, production is expected to increase which should make them more readily available locally.

Due to these changes, the CDC has adjusted the metric for “low” to 200 cases per 100,000 individuals. Per Calvert County Health Department report on Friday, February 25, Calvert County was at 105 cases per 100,000 so is now considered to require low prevention strategies.



For more information, see the CDC description of recommended prevention for each status https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.

Indoor and Outdoor Storytime will begin again the week of March 14. Imagination Stations, toys and interactives for little ones to engage in imaginative play, should re-open in the same timeframe.

High quality masks are still available at Calvert Library locations for those who need them. The CDC recommends mask-wearing for people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Vaccines continue to be available from the Health Department and appointments are easy to get through https://www.calvertcountycovid19.com/vaccination or by calling 410-535-5400×388.