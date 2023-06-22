St. Mary’s County Man Sentenced to 75 Years in Prison for Rape, Sex Offense, and Sexual Abuse of a Minor

UPDATE 6/22/2023: On Friday, June 16, 2023, the Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis sentenced Brian S. Spicuzza, 48, of Leonardtown, MD, to 25 years in prison for sex abuse of a minor; 20 years in prison, suspended to ten years each for the four counts of second-degree rape; and ten years in prison for sexual offense in the third degree to run consecutive to all the other counts.

In total, Mr. Spicuzza was sentenced to 115 years suspend all but 75 years of active incarceration in the Division of Corrections.

Additionally, Mr. Spicuzza will be placed on five years of supervised probation with lifetime sexual offender supervision, must register as a sex offender on the sexual offender registry for life, and was ordered to have no contact with any minors, including the victims in this case.

On January 9, 2023, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted the Defendant for multiple sex crimes he committed against a minor child at his home between January 2020 and February 2021.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling thanks the Child Protective Services Division of the Department of Social Services, Corporal James Bare of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case.



St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County Jury found Defendant Brian S. Spicuzza, 48, of Leonardtown, MD, guilty of all six charged counts.

Spicuzza was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of rape second degree, and sexual offense in the third degree, following a five day jury trial in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County.

“I want to thank the jurors for their diligence and perseverance during this difficult case. It is never easy to bear witness to the egregious acts of a predator; but because of their careful work, our community is safer tonight. I also want to thank the Child Protective Services Division of the Department of Social Services and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their countless hours of professional work to bring this case to a successful verdict,” said State’s Attorney Sterling.

Sterling also thanked Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor who prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Proctor stated, “the victim spoke the truth regarding vile and disgusting facts, and the jury heard.”

“Unfortunately, this young victim will never get back her innocence, but today, she is one step closer towards receiving justice,” said State’s Attorney Sterling.

The Defendant will continue to be held without bond pending sentencing, which has been postponed to a later date.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.

Spicuzza was previously found guilty by a separate jury for three counts of possession of child pornography following a three-day jury trial in December of last year.

In February 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving minors. During the investigation, several victims were identified, leading to the arrest of Brian Steven Spicuzza, 46 of California.

Spicuzza was charged with the following:

Rape Second Degree

Attempted Rape (2 counts)

Sex Abuse Minor (3 counts)

Sex Offense Third Degree (3 counts)

Sexual Solicitation of Minor (3 counts)

Display Obscene Material to Minor

Contribute to Condition of Child (3 counts)

According to court documents, Spicuzza would offer his victims alcoholic beverages, marijuana, and vape smoking devices in exchange for sexual favors.

At one-point Spicuzza was supposed to give one of the victims a ride home but he instead took her back to his apartment so they could smoke marijuana. The victim stated she went into the apartment with Spicuzza and smoked marijuana and he told her she was not allowed to leave unless she took her shirt off, the victim declined but Spicuzza persisted she could not leave so she eventually took her shirt off, and Spicuzza then took her bra off and began groping her breasts and stated he wanted to kiss her body.

A victim disclosed another incident in which she was asleep at Spicuzza’s residence, and she woke up to him lying beside her with his hand going down her pants and under her underwear.

One victim told of occasions in which the defendant was viewing pornographic videos on a laptop and showed her the videos, and said “this could be us”, referring to the pornographic video

Spicuzza remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information on this investigation or any additional victims are asked to contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension 78118 or by email at [email protected].