John J, Sharp, III, age 91, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away February 9, 2022. He was born on January 5, 1931 to John Joseph Sharp, Jr. and Catherine Brindle in Philadelphia, PA.

John married Avis Geraldine Sharp “Jerry” and together they spent 63 years of marriage and raised one (1) son, John Clifton.

He served his country proud in the U.S. Navy, retiring after 20 years. He then went on working for civil service for a few years before finally retiring.

He is survived by his wife Avis Geraldine Sharp; his son John Clifton; his two sisters Bonnie Bradford and her husband Richard Bradford and Fran Cargill; his granddaughter Angie Higgs and her husband Billy Higgs; his great granddaughter Hailey and great grandsons Matthew, Danny, Corbin and Tyler.

The family would like to thank his wonderful neighbors and friends for their help and compassion during these difficult times.

The family will be accepting friends for his Visitation on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with his Graveside Service at St. Peters Parish Cemetery, at 3320 St Peters Dr, Waldorf, MD 20601 immediately after.

