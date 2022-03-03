Jean Mildred Locantore, 85, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on February 19, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Hospital with her loving family by her side.

She was born on October 24, 1936, to Marvin “Buzz” Harrison Fenno and Mildred Beatrice Fenno Wines, in Washington DC.

Jean was a dedicated mom, grandma, great grandma and wife to her beloved husband of 65 years, Ferdinand, “Fred” Locantore. She devoted her life to her daughters, Peggy Wrightson (deceased), Linda Macpherson and husband, Bruce, her son, Michael Locantore and wife Anita. Grandchildren Jason Wrightson (deceased), Bradley Macpherson, Allan and his wife Rachel Locantore. Amber and her husband Sheldon Johnson, Nicole and her husband, Robert Wagner and Vinny Scali. Her great grandchildren Taylor Locantore, Gracie Johnson, Landon Johnson, and Brooke Wagner.

She enjoyed her time spent with homemakers, red hatters club, cruising, cooking and knitting. She loved life and sharing it with all her family and friends. She has departed Earth, leaving it better than she found it.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD