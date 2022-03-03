Margaret Jean Leman, age 87, of Waldorf, MD passed away February 23, 2022. She was born on May 23, 1934 to John Sellers and Margaret Ellis Crickenberger in Washington D.C.

Margaret met her husband, Richard Paul Leman in 1955 and married the following year. They went on to have three (3) children, David, Dana, and Tracy. She worked for the U.S. Government for 24 years in both the Justice Department and Census Bureau.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Margaret loved to contribute to her parish at St. Paul’s Piney Episcopal Church. She participated in many committees, sang in the choir, and was involved in community outreach for over 50 years. She was recently recognized for her many contributions to the church at the annual Senior Awards Celebration at the Washington National Cathedral. Her eight (8) grandchildren and five (5) great grandchildren were her greatest source of enjoyment in her retirement years.

She is survived by her husband Richard Paul Leman of Waldorf, MD; her son David Paul Leman of Waldorf, MD; her daughters Dana (Gordon) De Puy of Bel Alton, MD and Tracy (Chris) Puglisi of Bethesda, MD; her beloved grandchildren, Gordon (Stephanie) De Puy, Joshua (Jacqueline) De Puy, Elizabeth Puglisi, Jack Puglisi, David (Manelyn) Leman, Jr., Amy Leman, Matthew Leman, and Ryan (Ashley) Leman and her great grandchildren. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, John and Margaret Crickenberger; her brothers John “Jack” Crickenberger and Robert Crickenberger, and her sister Charlotte Lloyd.

The family will be accepting friends for Visitation on Friday, March 4, 2022 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, at 4535 Piney Church Road Waldorf, MD 20602 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with her Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

