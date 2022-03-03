Rebecca Susan Lanhardt age 70, of Petersburg, WV passed away on February 23, 2022 in Gainesville, VA after over a decade long battle with cancer. Her family and beloved dog were by her side. The daughter of Roswell and Betty (Shanholtz) Alt, she was born on February 27, 1951 in Petersburg, WV. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her youngest son Tyler Spencer Lanhardt (1984-1987) and her brother Randall Heber Alt.

Rebecca was raised in Petersburg, WV. She attended Petersburg Elementary School and graduated from Petersburg High School where she was a member of the class of 1969. After high school she continued her education at Potomac State College and West Virginia University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics. Over the summer of 1971 while working at the original Phillips Crab House in Ocean City, MD she met her future husband and father of her children Wayne Lanhardt. They were married in 1974 and went on to raise their family in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Rebecca will forever be remembered for her love of helping others. Throughout her life she devoted countless hours to enriching the lives of those around her. Her faith in God and Jesus Christ was forever present in all that she did. Her children and grandchildren were the greatest beneficiaries of her loving heart. She spent countless hours volunteering, baking, writing cards and was always a beacon of hope for those she helped along the way.

Surviving to continue her legacy are her two sons; Shane Edward (Katy) Lanhardt of Gainesville, VA and Seth Roswell (Jennifer) Lanhardt of Williamsport, MD. Her four grandchildren Joseph Tyler Lanhardt, Samuel James Lanhardt, Lincoln Wayne Lanhardt, and Roslynn Susan Lanhardt. Throughout life her passion was helping others and she particularly loved helping fellow West Virginians. The family will be starting a foundation in her name to continue her life’s great work. The foundation will be focused on enriching lives of those in need in Grant County and helping with cancer research. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to the Rebecca Susan Alt Lanhardt Foundation. Checks can be mailed to First United Bank P.O. Box 557 Oakland, MD 21550 *Attn Julie Harvey

Family and friends will unite for visitation from 2:00pm – 4:00pm and 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Schaffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, WV. Funeral services will be held at Grove Street United Methodist Church at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Friends and family from the Maryland area will be welcomed at the Brinsfield funeral home in Charlotte Hall MD from 10:00am-11:30am on Thursday March 3rd. Burial service will be a private ceremony at Mt Zion United Methodist church in Mechanicsville MD.