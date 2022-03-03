John Harding Goldsmith, Jr., 75, passed away in the Charles Regional Medical Center, on February 10, 2022. He was born on October 9, 1946, to John Harding Goldsmith, Sr. and Cora Bell “Rice” Goldsmith in Washington, D.C. He was one (1) of three (3) children.

John graduated from Central Highschool in 1964. He worked different jobs before kicking off a career as a Computer Analyst for the United States Treasury Department for over 30 years.

In 1969, he met Barbara Fiscus and they wed July 24, 1971, spending 50 years of marriage together, raising two beautiful children, Brenda and Johnny.

After retiring in 1996, John spent his time traveling with his family and spending as much time with his grandchildren as he could. Whether it be by car, plane, or cruise ship, he loved seeing what the world had to offer. John was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world; something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his family and always did his best to support them.

In 1979, John joined the Greater Waldorf Jaycees and has served the community for over 40 years. Whether he was chairing an event, calling Bingo at the hall, serving as president, or more recently elected as the foundation treasurer, the Jaycee family was near and dear to his heart.

Anyone who knew John immediately saw that he was the most loving father, Pop Pop, and husband a family could ask for. Whether you knew him as John, Farb, or Pop Pop, you knew a strong, kind, loving, and supportive man. His caring heart reached many people and he made many friends anywhere he went. His smile would light up a room and his laugh would become contagious to everyone around him. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his wife, Barbara Goldsmith of Waldorf, MD; his daughter Brenda Leigh Galope and her husband Craig of Hughesville, MD; his son John Harding Goldsmith, III and his wife Jennifer of Highland Heights, OH; his sister Elizabeth Davailus of White Deer, PA and his beloved grandchildren Alaina Galope, Abigail Galope, Anthony Goldsmith, Sophia Goldsmith and Carlo Goldsmith; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by both of his parents John Harding Goldsmith, Sr. and Cora Bell Goldsmith; his sister Patsy Elliott and his brother-in-law Frank Davailus.

A family and friends Celebration of Life service is planned for March 5, from 12 – 4pm at the Waldorf Jaycee’s Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John Goldsmith’s name to the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Foundation.

