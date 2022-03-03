James Patrick Payne, born June 20th 1983, of Mechanicsville, MD, unexpectedly passed away in his home on February 27th 2022. He was 38 years old.

James attended Chopticon High School in Morgana, Maryland, from 1997 until 2001. He later spent his life working various jobs; his favorite being on the water or at the local racetrack. James’s favorite job was being a father. He is survived by his two children, Leland Joseph Payne and Jayden Patrick Payne. He is also survived by his parents, James Ronald Payne and Catherine Anne Sheeder; stepfather, Shane Sheeder; stepmother, Jackie Payne; and his siblings, Johnathan, Brandi, David Sheeder, and Michelle Bowie.

James was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching all their games. He also enjoyed gaming, where he built a strong community of friends. James enjoyed arts and crafts and eagerly shared his creativity with his boys. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle heart.

His family will be accepting friends for James’s Life Celebration on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with prayers at 4 p.m. officiated by Reverend George Jarboe.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.