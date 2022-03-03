Gary Howard Brown, 53, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on February 19, 2022 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on February 4, 1969 in Keokuk, IA to the late Charles Howard and Nancy Ann Evans Brown.

Gary is a 1987 graduate of Central Lee High School in Donaldson, IA. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country until his Honorable Discharge in March 1997 as an Aviation Electricians Mate. During his service he earned the Good Conduct Medal (2), Kuwait Liberation Medal (K), Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (3), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (2), Battle “E” Ribbon, Southwest Asia Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. On April 17, 1999, he married the love of his life, Tracilyn Miller Brown in Fort Madison, IA. Together they celebrated over 22 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed as a dedicated Aviation Quality Assurance Inspector for Lockheed Martin at NAWC-AD, Patuxent River Naval Air Station. Gary was a devoted a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was the life of the party and had a terrific sense of humor. He loved his 1965 Ford Mustang, which was his prized baby. He also loved his cat, Tori Ann.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is also survived by his children, Hannah Rich (Harry) of Winchester, VA, Chantele Caron (David) of Hollywood, MD, Anneliese Sonon of Mechanicsville, MD, Elizabeth Martin of Ft. Madison, IA and Amber Rye (Tim) of Lusby, MD; his grandchildren: Haven Madden, Aislin Caron, Kira Rich, Zoey Rich, Maeve Martin, Alaric Martin; Tim Rye, Jr.; and one more due in April. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, James Charles Brown.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 5:00 p.m. celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later date at Keokuk National Cemetery, Keokuk, Iowa.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.