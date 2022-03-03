Connie Diane Hewlett entered eternal rest on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Calvert Memorial Hospital, Prince Frederick, MD. She was born on January 8, 1956, in Hollywood, MD to the late James Walter and Carrie (Berry) Miles. She was one of nine children.

She completed her education through the St. Mary’s County Public School System. Graduating in 1975 from Great Mills High School.

Diane was employed at Lennie’s Restaurant throughout high school, Caruso’s Café (now Cooks Liquor Store) and she worked at Superfresh until her retirement in 2002.

Diane enjoyed singing and crocheting. She also loved to cook. Two years in a row she received a trophy at the St. Mary’s County Fair for her stuffed ham.

She was a member of Ebenezer AME Church, Charlotte Hall, MD until 2017. She then became a member of St. Mark UAME Church, Valley Lee, MD, July 2, 2017. After becoming a member of the church, because of her love of singing, not only did she join one choir she joined them all.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother James Melton “Jingles” Miles.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son Myron Hewlett Jr., her grandsons Alex and Sammy Hewlett; her siblings Barbara Jordan (Elmer), Howard Miles (Dana), Brenda Harper (Stanley), Paula Greene (Ronald), Timmy Miles, Stevie Miles (Luchia) and Christopher Miles. Eight nieces and nephews; Deborah Miles, Monique Jordan, Elmer Jordan Jr., Wayne Jordan (Lisa), Selena Walton (Reggie), Aaron Miles, Patrice Adams (Bryant) and Trina Curtis-Belote (Termaine); 20 great and great-great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.