Hattie Anita Pratt Dunbar, 102, of Scotland, MD passed away peacefully on February 22, 2022 at her home.

She was born on November 23, 1919 in Ridge, MD to the late George William Pratt and Hattie Elizabeth Naumann Pratt.

She is survived by her daughter, Marie Annette Dunbar of Libby, MT; her siblings: Agnes Lorrine “Jimmie” Simms, of Culver City Ca. Colonel Robert Henry “Bob” Pratt US Army (Ret) of Deltaville, VA, and Mary Thelma “Snooky” Raley (James) of Ridge, Md; Salinda Mae Carroll of Ridge, Md, her Sister-in-law Audrey C Pratt of Ridge, Md. Grandchildren: Kenneth Duane Tilton (Shannon) of Bell, FL, Robert Bradley Tilton (Debra) of Ridge, Md and Nick Steven Moles (Oksana) of Spokane, WA; her great grandchildren: Antoinette, Blaine, Robbie, Dalton, Katlynn, Dustin, Paul, Jason, and 8 great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and caring neighbors. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Francis Leon Dunbar; her siblings: Alice Adelaide Trossbach, George William Pratt, Jr., Steven Mark Pratt, Edwin Louis Pratt, and James Irving “Tinks” Pratt, and her grandson, Eric Dunbar Tilton.

Family will receive friends on March 3, 2022 from 4- 7 p.m., with American Legion prayers recited at 5:00 p.m., followed by Family prayers at St. Mary’s Chapel, 12960 Point Lookout Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Reverend John Ball on March 4, 2022 at St. Mary’s Chapel, 12960 Point Lookout Road at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Trinity Episcopal Church, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686.

Repass at Ridge Vol. Fire Hall, following interment.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Blaine Tilton, Robbie Tilton, Dustin Tilton, Paul Tilton, Ron Simms, and Francis Raley.

Honorary pallbearers will be nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 628, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and St. Mary’s Chapel, P.O. Box 207, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.