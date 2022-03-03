Amber Mae Vittatoe, 32, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on February 5, 2022 at Calvert Memorial Hospital, Prince Frederick, MD.

She was born on October 26, 1989 in Leonardtown, MD to George Clarke of Great Mills, MD and Vickie Krape Hutchinson of PA.

Amber was born and raised in St. Mary’s County, MD. She married Curtis Lee Vittatoe on February 14, 2012 in Leonardtown, MD. Family was very important to her. She was a terrific mother and she adored spending time with her children more than anything else. She had a special relationship with her father and they often went out for breakfast to their favorite restaurant. She was a fantastic cook and she enjoyed making her specialty dish-spaghetti and she made the best sandwiches. She was an avid Cowboy’s fan and never missed cheering them on when they played. In her free time she enjoyed playing video games, reading, going for a ride, or a walk in the park.

Amber is survived by her husband, Curtis, her mother, Vickie, her father, George, her mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Donald Tinsley of Lexington Park, MD, her children, Michael Vittatoe of Lexington Park, MD, Nicholas Boarman of Sweetwater, TN, and her step-son, Dallas Vittatoe of Pheonix, AZ, her siblings, George Clarke (Becky) of Hanover, PA, and James Clarke (Kelly) of Mt. Carmel, PA, her grandmother, Ethel Poates of Laurel, MD, and her lifelong best friend, Heather Hare of Mechanicsville, MD.

Services will be private.

