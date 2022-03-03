Charlene Mae Danenfelser-Burton, 57, of Tall Timbers, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on January 31, 2022. She was born August 28, 1964, in Portsmouth, VA, to Norma G. Miller and the late Frederick C. Danenfelser.

She attended Father Andrew White School, graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1982, and followed with studies at St. Mary’s College. Her education continued in the U.S. Army with training as a radiology technician. After being honorably discharged from the Army as a Specialist 4, Charlene worked as a radiology technician at St. Mary’s Hospital. With specialization in mammography, she was a favorite of patients.

Charlene was very proud of her only son, Christian. She embraced and loved him with all her heart. She was very proud of his accomplishments, most recently including the completion of a masters in engineering. She was elated when Christian married Teresa, and over the moon when she learned that they were expecting her first grandchild.

Charlene hosted overnight visits with family children, setting up camp in her living room and enchanting them with the “treat basket” and pantry filled with their favorite goodies! She led the Math Superstars program in Christian’s elementary school. Her talents with children persisted, as she most recently delighted her great niece and nephew with gifts. Later, her tiny dogs became her children. Mindy Sue, a bichon, and Bootzie, Mindy Sue’s daughter, predeceased Charlene. She is survived by Ms. Mazy, a frisky three-month-old yorkie pup.

Charlene instantly made friends with everyone she met. Her friendliness and great sense of humor engaged people quickly. She had kind words for everyone she encountered, making them feel treasured. She appreciated kindness from others, thanking people for even the smallest of gestures. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and texting them in between visits. If Charlene loved you, you were well loved!

Charlene will be remembered for singing like Patsy Cline! In family talent shows, at local joints, or at home, karaoke was a favorite pastime. Charlene was on the swim team in her youth, swimming the butterfly stroke well. She lifeguarded and did landscaping in her teen years. Charlene was a great cook and hosted fun family parties. She enjoyed evenings at home with Wayne, watching movies and having carry-out meals, especially from Chief’s in Piney Point. She also liked having beautiful flower gardens in her yard.

Charlene was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Ella Mae Flaherty; father, Frederick Danenfelser; step-father, Arnold Miller; and uncle, Jean Danenfelser. She leaves behind her loving son, Christian Burton; daughter-in-law, Teresa Paz; and her first grandchild, Gohan Alastor (born 9 days after she passed). She is also survived by her mother, Norma Miller; life partner, Wayne Johnson; sister, Gail Yearick; brother-in-law, John Yearick; nephew, Kyle Yearick; niece, Christen Yearick; niece-in-law, Morgan Yearick; great niece, Molly Yearick; great nephew, Connor Yearick; uncle, William Flaherty (Mary Rose); aunt, Karen Bowen, half-brothers, Fred Danenfelser and Jean Danenfelser; step-sister, Dawn Miller; step-brother, Wayne Miller; and many cousins and friends.

Services for Charlene will be held on March 10, 2022, at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD, with Visitation at 9:00 and Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated with Fr. Scott Woods at 10:00. The Rite of Committal and Interment at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery on Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown will follow immediately after the Mass. Pall bearers include Chris Burton, Colin Eckroade, Mark Flaherty, Billy Johnson, Nate Vodzak, and Kyle Yearick. Honorary pall bearers include William Flaherty; Burress Rogers; John Yearick, and the littlest pall bearer, almost two-year old Connor Yearick. Arrangements are being handled by Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD.