Marianne Elaine Fast (aka Mimi), 66 of Colton’s Point, MD passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at her home in Colton’s Point, MD with her loving family by her side.

She was born on March 4, 1959 in Washington, D.C. to the late John Marvin Greer and Mary Joanne Mead.

She married Christopher Fast on February 21, 1998 in Waldorf, MD and were happily married for the last 24 years. She was a loving mother to two children- Elaina & Carlos. Family was the most important thing to her; she loved so fiercely. In her free time, you would often find her boating with her husband, traveling up to Luray to visit family, or nurturing her beautiful flower garden in Coltons Point. Her granddaughter, Kennedy Olivia, was the light of her life and her very best friend. Marianne had previously been employed as an Accountant for Bryans Road Tire for over 20 years; up until she was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. She was passionate about the ones she loved and would do anything to see them smile. She was known as “Mimi” to those who knew her well and had magnetic personality. She is survived by her loving husband Christopher Fast, her daughter, Elaina Gautier Carter (Scott) of Bluffton, SC; Her son, Carlos Gautier (Kait) of Lusby, MD, her granddaughter Kennedy Olivia, her sisters, Kathy Self, Andrea Weightman, Sharon Bogle, Susan Greer and her brothers Patrick Greer and David Greer. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 2- 4 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650, Prayers will be recited at 4:00 p.m., by Father Stephen Wyble. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Father Ryan Pineda on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Holy Angels Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD 20746.

