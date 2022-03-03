Deborah Jean Hawkins Garner, 64, of Hughesville, MD passed away peacefully at her home on February 26, 2022.

She was born on October 25, 1957 at Fort Edwards Air Force Base, CA to the late Roy Hawkins, Sr. and Dora Ann Sydnore Hawkins of Dunkirk, MD.

On May 4, 1984, Debbie married her beloved husband, Charles Roy “Chuck” Garner, Sr. Together they celebrated over 37 years of marriage. She was employed for over 23 dedicated years as a Customer Service Manager with Northwest Airlines, until her retirement in 2013. She won the Presidential Award from Northwest for being an outstanding employee and also acted as the Employee Representative for the Airline Union. Her greatest accomplishment in life was having her children and being their mom was her top priority. She was actively involved in their lives and enjoyed family vacations to Myrtle Beach. She was a delicious cook, with some of the family favorites being macaroni and cheese and beef stroganoff. She enjoyed hosting family dinners. Her grandchildren were here pride and joy and she loved spending time with them. Her hobbies including playing BINGO twice a week, tending to her plants, and loving her pet dogs.

In addition to her mother, Dora and her beloved husband, Chuck, she is also survived by her children, Nichole Ann Mitchell (Michael) of Pensacola, FL and Charles Roy Garner, Jr. (Kimberly) of Prince Frederick, MD; her brother, Robert Hawkins (Kathy) of Dunkirk, MD; her grandchildren: Chase Mitchell, Emma Mitchell, Henry Garner and Oliver Garner; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Roy Hawkins, Sr. and her siblings, Roy Hawkins, Jr. and Carl Hawkins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 4, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Mitchell, Robert Hawkins, Conner Goad, Justin Quade, Brandon VanCise, and Michael Bell.

Memorial contributions in Debbie’s name may be made to Make a Wish America, 1702 East Highland Avenue, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.