Harold Stephen Brukardt, 68, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD. He was born on November 17, 1952 to the late Harold Arthur Brukardt and Marie May (Gayon), in Miami, FL.

He moved to Maryland at age thirteen (13), where he would meet the love of his life, Kathryn Loretta Smith. They were married for forty-five (45) wonderful years and welcomed one son, Chris.

Harold loved welding, so much so, he made a career out of it. He worked for many years at Brandywine Heavy Truck and Equipment. They became an extended family and he enjoyed working on the heavy equipment and trucks. He also worked for Regal Construction Co., W & W Fabrication, and Alvenex. He enjoyed camping, muscle cars, and watching Star Trek with his faithful dog, Heidi. He was a loving husband and father, with a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed by all that knew who generous spirit.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn Loretta (Smith) Brukardt of Hollywood, MD; son, Christopher Stephen Brukardt of Hollywood, MD; siblings, Sherrie Gayon “Barney” of Welcome, MD; Susie Welch “Marty” of Saint Augustine, FL; Tami Faunce “JR” of Saint Augustine, FL; Denise Guy “Ricky” of Mechanicsville, MD and his many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Harold Brukardt and Marie May Long “Gayon”; his sister, Millie Ann Roundes of Menominee, MI and step-father, Thomas R. Long and three devoted dogs, Candy, Dusty and Buttons.

Services will be held at a later date.

