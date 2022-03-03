Margaret “Margie” E. Cheseldine

Founder and owner of Cheseldine Management Consulting, Margaret “Margie” Elizabeth Cheseldine passed away in Texas February 15, 2022, after a determined battle with cancer. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her family, who will continue to honor her life and legacy by joyfully living theirs.

The DC native who made Colton’s Point her home, Margie graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences and went on to a remarkable career first with Charles County Government then with her own company, where she endeavored to improve the lives of everyone in the community. Margie was a fierce advocate for the less fortunate, and an incredible mentor to the many women who aspired to be like her.

Despite an award-winning career, Margie’s greatest achievement and love was her family, including her large extended family. She is survived by Glenn G. Gass, her husband of 40 years; her children Justin Cheseldine-Gass (wife Andrea Carroll) and Lisa Margaret Cheseldine-Gass; and her grandchildren Stella Carroll Cheseldine-Gass and Vanna Carroll Cheseldine-Gass, all of Colton’s Point, Maryland.

Friends and family are invited to pay respects March 2, 2022, at Mattingly Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with prayers at 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial for Margie will be held March 3, at 10:00 AM at Holy Angels Church, 21340 Colton’s Point Road, Avenue, Maryland; interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618.Pallbearers are Christopher Canfield (cousin), Michael Cofer (godson), Robert Hill (cousin), Matthew Jager (nephew), Sean Lumpkins (godson), Timothy O’Brien (cousin), Michael Rinaldi (nephew), and Patrick Wood (friend). Honorary pallbearers are Janet Carpenter, Rosalba Cofer, Lane Coyle, Patricia Delles, Claire Delozier, Debbie Jager, Helen Jean Lehman, Theresa Mason, Mimi Quade, and Lisa Quill.

In death as in life, Margie was a woman ahead of her time.

Donations in lieu of flowers should be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad.