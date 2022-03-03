Juanita (Nita, Grams) Evelyn Buchanan, 97, passed away on February 15, 2022. Born on September 4, 1924 in Hollywood, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ernest McClellan and Mary Lena Gatton Joy. Juanita was the loving wife of the late Jack Randolph Buchanan, who preceded her in death on January 12, 1997. She is survived by her children Kenneth (Betty) Buchanan of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Sharon Fisher of Cape Coral, FL, Lawrence (Claudia) Buchanan of Raleigh, NC, Ronnie Buchanan of Overland Park, KS, Michael (Tracye) Buchanan of Ellerslie, GA, and Jacqueline (Glen) Yannayon of Mechanicsville, MD, her siblings Elwood Joy of Hollywood, MD and Arnold Joy of Williamsport, MD, as well as 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren. Juanita was preceded in death by her siblings Eunice Gatton, Mildred Critchfield, Herbert Joy, Marion Joy, Joyce Remmel, and Marvin Joy.

Juanita was born, raised, and lived in Hollywood, MD for most of her 97 years. She attended Great Mills High School and graduated in 1944. She was fortunate enough to spend 50 of those years with her husband. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Juanita loved all of her children and family very much. There was no distinction between the ones that had to maintain a long-distance relationship and those that were close. She always said she loved all her children the same.

Juanita maintained a very close relationship with her brothers, sisters, nephews, and nieces. Family was very important to her. She was one of the kindest, warmest, caring, and gentle souls you could ever hope to meet. She impressed all her family who knew her with her sharp mind and memory. She enjoyed raising her family and was a mother figure to many who lost their moms at a young age.

Juanita was an excellent cook, seamstress, and plastic canvas crafter. She loved to read, and, later in life, listen to audio books. She enjoyed many years travelling with her husband for his job. They were also avid campers with their trailer and motor home. Family vacation time was always an exciting adventure.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Hollywood United Methodist Church, Hollywood, MD, with Pastor Matthew Tate officiating. Interment will follow in Joy Chapel Cemetery, Hollywood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Kenneth Buchanan, Michael Buchanan, Glen Yannayon, Lee Guy, Joseph Daniels, and Gary Joy. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Buchanan and Lawrence Buchanan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, Hollywood Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 7, Hollywood, MD 20636, or Hollywood Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.

