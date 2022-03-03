Susan Jennifer “Sue” Walker, age 71, formerly of Camp Springs, MD, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Future Care Nursing Facility in Clinton, MD.

She was born on May 21, 1950, to the late Emmett Clayton Walker and Beryl Mary (Glover) Walker.

Susan was a graduate of Potomac Senior High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland in 1968, the first graduating class of Potomac after the new school opened a few years earlier.

Susan was a Programmer for the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineering Department at Andrews Air Force Base, administering a multitude of major projects for the Air Force before retiring. Susan has spent a lifetime serving her Country in vital support roles, roles that are critical to the smooth and efficient operation of our military that keeps our country safe.

Susan was an avid bowler, enrolled in leagues at Marlow Heights Fairlanes, and the lanes on Andrews Air Force Base. She was also an ardent animal lover, having many cats and dogs as her beloved pets throughout her life. She loved the Beatles, and anything related to her British heritage.

She is survived by her niece, Jennifer Moseley (Thomas) (named after her), and her many nephews: Kenneth Walker, Jr. (Debbie), Jeremy Walker (Ginny), Matthew Walker, Stephen Walker, Jr. (Bailey), David Walker, Andrew Walker, and Michael Walker. She was the great Aunt of Max Walker, Gage Walker, Gannon Walker, Joseph Moseley, Garrett Walker, Farren Walker, and Ridley Walker. She is survived by her brothers Stuart Walker and Stephen Walker. Susan’s brother Kenneth Walker preceded her in death.

Susan loved her family so much and was a staunch advocate for all, helping many of her niece and nephews in buying their new cars, paying for tuition or all the other challenges that life brings us; she loved them all so dearly.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 4:30PM to 5:30 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 5:30 P.M. with Father Greg Syler officiating. Interment will be held privately. Relatives and friends are welcome at the service.