Kevin Daniel Clarke, 68, of Glen Burnie, MD, formerly of St. Inigoes, MD, passed away on February 17, 2022 in Glen Burnie, MD. Born on May 1, 1953 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of Elizabeth Ann Stone Clarke of St. Inigoes, MD and the late Thomas Bennett Clarke, Jr. Kevin is survived by his siblings Constance A. Garner (Danny) of La Plata, MD, John A. Clarke (Helena) of Park Hall, MD, Thomas Franklin Clarke (Kim) of St. Inigoes, MD, and Carol M. Bryant (Vincent) of Waldorf, MD.

Kevin was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1971. He was passionate about music and art, and enjoyed telling silly jokes and giggling about them. Kevin also loved telling stories and had a soft heart.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM in St. Michael’s Church, Ridge, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM with Father Peter Giovanoni officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will Joseph Jackson, Thomas Lynch, Paul Lynch, James Mayor, George Lancaster, and Patrick Woodburn.

Contributions may be made to NAMI of Southern Maryland, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297 (via phone, 1-888-999-6264) or St. Michael’s Church, P.O. Box 429, Ridge, MD 20680.