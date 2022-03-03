Charles “Everett” Quade,82, of Clements, MD passed away peacefully at his residence on February 17, 2022. He was born on May 9, 1939, in Leonardtown, MD and was the son of the late Philip Columbus Quade and Elizabeth Ann Pilkerton Quade.

Everett was preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy Knott, Rhodie Quade, Richard Quade, Mary E. Pilkerton, Calvin Quade, Sr., Cecil Quade, Benjamin Quade, and Thomas Quade.

He was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. A man of great attributes, Everett was kind and was always willing to offer his assistance to anyone that needed it. He always smiled even during the hardest of times. He was a full-time farmer and waterman who worked hard his entire life. Everett enjoyed fishing, crabbing, oystering, gardening, playing cards, dancing, and spending time with his family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A, Leonardtown, MD where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, Bushwood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be John Chapman, Roy Blackstone, Arthur Hill, James Lyon, Roy Fedders and Clyde Farrell.

Contributions may be made to the Maryland Watermen’s Association, Annapolis, MD.