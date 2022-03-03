Joan Barbara Eckardt, formerly of Town Creek, passed away at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown on February 19, 2022, at the age of ninety.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Arthur Joseph Eckardt, who passed away in December of 2011.

She had a passion for gardening and belonged to the Town Creek Garden Club for many years. She spent many hours working in her yard, with her flower beds and azaleas. She also belonged to the Crafter’s Guild of St. Mary’s at Old Cecil’s Mill for 35 years; there, she enjoyed making crafts with local children.

After her husband’s death, she moved from her home in Town Creek to Cedar Lane Apartments in Leonardtown, where she lived for ten years. She enjoyed card-making classes, corn hole, and bingo. She loved watching basketball and bowling on TV.

She is survived by her four children, Fred Eckardt of Leonardtown; Margaret Hammett (Anthony) of Coltons Point; Jon Eckardt (Cheri) of Redgate; and Sue Sanders (Glenn) of Hughesville. She is also survived by her brother Paul Singer of Westfield, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Pallbearers are Glenn Sanders, Christopher Sanders, Dan Edelbaum, Jeff Wimmer, Zachary Wimmer, and Nathan Wimmer.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, March 7th at Holy Face Church in Great Mills, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM, interment will follow in the church cemetery.