Harvey Edward Parker, 77

Harvey Edward Parker, age 77, of Toledo passed away at home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 29, 1944, in Toledo, OH to Harvey and Alexina (Mariea) Parker. Harvey attended Erie Mason High School in Erie, MI and was a proud Veteran of the US Army. He was employed as a sales representative for Corrigan Propane, Rhino Propane, and Reliance Propane for over 23 years, retiring in 2018. Harvey enjoyed fishing and hunting, and he could fix just about anything. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson and was a past director of the American Legion Riders of Conn-Weissenberger Post 587.

Harvey is survived by his significant other and love of his life, Barbara Saam; daughters, Bobbie (Christopher) Gerity and Rebecca Anaya; sons, John (Kristy) Parker and Joseph (Elizabeth) Parker; Stepdaughter, Jaime (Scott) Dewey; sisters, Marlene (Ronald) DeCosse, Charlene Thomas, Mary Jo (Norman) Robinson, and Michele Miller; grandchildren, Stephen (Brittny) Ferris, Michael (Heather) Wilkins Jr., Brittany (Christopher) Caracciolo, Ashlie Parker, Jerrica Anaya, Travis (Julia) Parker, Gregory Harris, Lindsay Bodi, Addison Miller, and Stanley Miller III; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amy Beth Wilkins; granddaughter, Lauren Renee Parker; and stepson, Jeremy Saam.

Visitation will be Friday, March 4 from 5-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Funeral services will begin Saturday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Internment with Military Honors led by the VFW 606 Burial Corps will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.