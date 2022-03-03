Debra Ann Pruitt, also known to her family as Debbie Lou, formerly of Lusby passed away peacefully in her sleep at Solomons Nursing Center in Solomons on February 23rd, at the age of 69. She was born on July 16, 1952, in Leonardtown to the late Ella Mae (Bridgett) Kernozek and Kenneth Pruitt. In 2003 when her mother remarried, she became the stepdaughter of William Kernozek of Lusby with whom she resided for 10 years until she became a resident of the Solomons Nursing Center in 2013.

She graduated Thomas Stone high school in 1973 and worked at a department store in Leonardtown prior to her debilitating illness. She enjoyed babysitting for her family and was a very kind and caring person. She loved to be with her family and enjoyed taking photos of any family event. She was an avid Elvis fan and enjoyed collecting Disney memorabilia. She loved entering arts and crafts in the Calvert County fair and was proud of any ribbon received.

During her later years at the Nursing Center, she was the number one bowler and accumulated boxes of trophies making her very happy. She also excelled at Bingo and Keno. Her favorite time at the Center was the weekly outings with her best friend/sister Connie, her friend Barbara, and her brother Billy. She is survived by her sister Connie Putt of Lothian and brothers William Pruitt of LaPlata and Kelvin Pruitt of Warwick, Rhode Island, and stepfather William Kernozek of Lusby. She was proceeded in her death by her brother Harry Selby Pruitt.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, February 28th at the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown from 9:00 AM to 10:00AM with services commencing at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at the Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown. The pallbearers will be Edward Putt, Jacob Humm, Matthew Humm, Lester,Bridgett, Sandra Bridgett and David Bridgett.