Richard “Dick” Furman Hutson, Jr.,83, of Avenue, MD formerly from Lanham, MD passed away on February 23, 2022, in Washington, DC. He was born on September 22, 1938, in Washington, DC and was the son of the late May Plass Hutson and Richard Furman Hutson. Dick was the loving husband of Nancy Jeanne Hutson whom he married in 1965 in Riverdale, MD. Dick is survived by his two sons Richard Michael Hutson (Sharyn), and Richard Furman Hutson, Jr both of Avenue, MD, three grandchildren, Jennah Latham (Frankie), Jared Hutson, and Julie Hutson, and two Great-Grandchildren, Easten and Lexie Latham. He is also survived by his siblings Mary Petrone of Lanham, MD, June Duvall of Brevard, NC, and Nicki Hutson of Manchester, England, and Lyndia Hutson of Manchester, England.

He graduated from Bladensburg H.S. in 1956. Dick served in the United States Army from November 1, 1963, to November 6, 1967. He moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1966. He retired from the Department of Public Works at the Patuxent Naval Air Station as a Heavy-Duty Mechanic Supervisor and was a member of the American Legion Post 221 in Avenue, MD.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Jared Michael Hutson, Frankie Latham, Samuel Wesley Smith III, Andrew Snell, James Ernest “Jamie” Woodall, Jr. and Michael (Mikie) Woodall.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St. Clements Hundred, P.O. Box 71, Colton’s Point, MD 20626.

