Police Searching for Missing 78-Year-Old Waldorf Woman – Edith Elizabeth Ford

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Edith Elizabeth Ford, 78, of Waldorf who was reported missing this evening by a family member. She was last seen at her home on Chamberlin Court in Waldorf at about 8:30 a.m.

Ford might be driving a 2007, blue, Chrysler minivan, MD tag: 3BR0875. She may have her cell phone, but it could be turned off. Her family is concerned because Ms. Ford has dementia and is in need of medication. She is known to frequent the Indian Head area. A clothing description is not available.

Ford is 5’5”and weighs about 140 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a mole near her right eye. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Smith at 301-609-6504. Please share! Let’s find Ms. Ford!

