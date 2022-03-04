Police Searching for Missing Mechanicsville Woman – Amanda Ellen Tucker, 35

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Amanda Ellen Tucker, age 35 of Mechanicsville. Tucker is a white female, 5’6” and weighs 150 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Tucker was last known to be in Baltimore, MD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amanda Ellen Tucker is asked to contact Deputy Preston Dixon at (301) 475-4200 extension 78168 or by email at [email protected] For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

